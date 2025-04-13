Senior officials from MMRDA reviewed the ongoing construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Grand Memorial at Indu Mill, Dadar, where key structures like the double basement, library, and statue are steadily approaching completion

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS), Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), along with Vikram Kumar (IAS), Additional Commissioner–I, recently paid a visit to the site of the Grand Memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, Dadar.

According to officials, significant progress is being made across major components of the ambitious project. The double basement, designed to serve as a parking facility, has reached 95 per cent completion, with a targeted completion date of 31st May 2025.

The entrance plaza, which will welcome visitors to the memorial complex, currently stands at 88.5 per cent completion. The lecture hall has progressed to 78.75 per cent, while the library — envisioned as a knowledge hub in honour of Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong commitment to learning — is 81 per cent complete.

Work on the Exhibition and Auditorium block has reached 68 per cent, with the targeted finish date set for 31st August 2025. The pedestal building, which will form the base of the central statue, is currently 52.8 per cent complete.

In addition to these structures, the statue of Dr Ambedkar itself is advancing steadily. A full-scale 1:1 model of the statue, measuring 230 feet and constructed using thermocol, has already been completed. To support the structure, 1,395 metric tonnes of structural steel have been procured. So far, 155 metric tonnes of baseplate fabrication and erection have been carried out. Furthermore, 308 square metres of bronze panelling have been completed out of a total requirement of 10,510 square metres.

The Metropolitan Commissioner, during his site visit, urged all departments and contractors involved to expedite the work across all segments of the project. He emphasised the need to meet the outlined deadlines without compromising on quality, so as to deliver a memorial that truly reflects the stature and legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.