Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’

As RTI data shows 55 pilots tested positive for alcohol before flight, experts say 1-month suspension not enough

The licences of the 55 pilots who tested positive for blood alcohol were suspended for one month. Representation Pic

In the absence of any punishment meted out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines pilots in India are drinking on duty. A Right to Information (RTI) report revealed that at least 55 pilots tested positive for blood alcohol via breathalysers in the past 11 months.