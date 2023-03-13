Breaking News
Mumbai: Man accused of smoking, unruly behaviour on Air India flight gets bail

Updated on: 13 March,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of London-Mumbai flight AI130 on March 10 and behaved in an unruly manner with the crew after they were alerted by the smoke alarm and threw the cigarette from his hand, the official said

A 34-year-old US citizen booked for allegedly smoking on board an Air India flight and unruly behaviour towards the crew was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on Monday, police said.


The passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of London-Mumbai flight AI130 on March 10 and behaved in an unruly manner with the crew after they were alerted by the smoke alarm and threw the cigarette from his hand, the official said.



The airline officials handed him over to police when the flight landed in Mumbai, he said.


"The man, who is of Indian origin and holds a US passport, was produced in Andheri court and was granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000. He will be released once he deposits this amount," the Sahar police station official said.

He was charged under section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and other provisions of Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Act, the official added. 

