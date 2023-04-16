Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar

Officer was penalising him for fire norm violations

Representative Image

The Dadar police have booked a chicken seller for allegedly abusing an on duty female police officer in the police station premises. According to the Dadar Police, the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Friday, after they received a call from the Mumbai Police Control Room about a complaint.

The Control Room said that residents of the Bhavani Shankar Road had complained about a chicken seller cooking chicken out in the open, causing inconvenience. A mobile unit was dispatched and the accused, identified as Mrigendra Rane (42), was brought to the police station.

Also Read: 13 killed as bus falls into 200ft gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway

At the station house, Police Sub Inspector Gauri Date, after finding Rane had no licence, started registering a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Rane abused Date at this time, saying she had a problem with him trying to make a living,” said an officer with the Dadar police. Subsequently, he was booked for outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation under the IPC, said officers.