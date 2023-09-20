Breaking News
Mumbai man dies of electrocution on sets of a daily soap

Updated on: 20 September,2023 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Mumbai man, working as a crew of a daily soap, succumbed to electrocution on the sets located in the city's western suburb of Goregaon.

Representative Image

A crew member of a daily soap succumbed to electrocution on the sets located in the city's western suburb of Goregaon. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mahendra Yadav. 


According to the ANI report, the incident happened on Tuesday evening. All Indian Cine Workers Association president, Suresh Shyamal Gupta, speaking to ANI, said that the deceased got electrocuted while he was working on the shooting set of a daily soap. "The man was taken to the nearby government hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead," he added.


The president of AICWA also demanded that the Maharashtra government provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He said that a case should be registered against the producer and production house. 


Gupta was quoted as saying, "A case should be registered against the producer and the production house of the serial. Rs 50 lakh compensation should be given to the next kin of the deceased and the resignation of the Managing Director and Labor Commissioner of Film City should be taken with immediate effect." 

Further probe into the incident is underway, the police said. 

Previously, a sanitation worker died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz. According to an agency report, the incident happened in the Santacruz area later in July when the labourer hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre got electrocuted due to a motor running at the site. The labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, the doctors declared him brought dead. Vakola police conducted a probe into his death. 

Meanwhile, in another incident that happened earlier this year, a 22-year-old worker engaged in a painting job fell to his death from a luxury hotel's seventh floor near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The incident happened around noon when he while attempting to cross over from the main building to an annexe, stepped on a plaster of Paris (PoP) structure instead of the metallic connecting bridge. The PoP structure caved in and he fell.  The deceased was employed by the contractor hired to do the renovation work at the hotel.

