A man was found hanging from a skywalk in front of the BMC’s N-Division office in Ghatkopar. Authorities, including Mumbai Police, fire brigade, and ambulance services, are on-site, and the reason behind the suicide remains unclear.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man found hanging from skywalk near BMC N-Division office in Ghatkopar x 00:00

A man was found hanging from a skywalk in front of the BMC’s N-Division office in Ghatkopar on Sunday morning. The Pant Nagar Police received a call about the incident this afternoon and rushed to the spot. The fire brigade and ambulance teams also arrived to bring the body down and transport it to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this stage, the reason behind the suicide remains unclear. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was discovered hanging from the skywalk railing, prompting immediate investigations by local police.

Officials are working to identify the man and determine the cause of his death to proceed with the investigation. "We are investigating, and so far, we have preliminary information," said Vijaykant Sagar, DCP, Zone 7.

More details awaited.