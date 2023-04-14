Breaking News
Mumbai: Man held after his video of performing dangerous stunt on motorcycle goes viral

Updated on: 14 April,2023 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man after his video of performing a dangerous stunt on a motorcycle with two girls went viral on social media, an official said.


The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, he said.



"Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him," the official said.

The accused was held following a tip-off, he said.

According to police, he was arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway.

