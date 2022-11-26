×
Mumbai: Man held with drugs worth Rs 53 lakh, sent to five days judicial custody

Updated on: 26 November,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, against the accused, later which he was produced before the court, where he was ordered of judicial custody of five days

Representative Image


A Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband drugs worth Rs 53 lakh from him, reported news agency ANI. The man has been sent to judicial custody for five days.


The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli on Friday arrested the drug peddler.



The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, against the accused, later which he was produced before the court, where he was ordered of judicial custody of five days, officials told ANI.


Earlier this month, two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell. The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas.

The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested two drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area and seized over one kg of charas, valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

