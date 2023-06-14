A person who was injured in a fire that broke out in the Dharavi Building died during treatment on Wednesday. Mastan Sheikh (40) was admitted to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital due to suffocation

Representational picture

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man injured in Dharavi fire incident dies during treatment x 00:00

A person who was injured in a fire that broke out in the Dharavi Building died during treatment on Wednesday. Mastan Sheik (40) was admitted to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital due to suffocation on Sunday.

According to the civic Disaster control report, Mastan Sheikh died in the hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital due to suffocation by dense smoke in the Shama building of Dharavi 90 feet road. Another 13 patients are still under treatment at Sion Hospital 13 patients were discharged from the hospital. Another 3 people admitted in private hospitals are stable,' said a BMC official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials claim as per the medical report Mastan Sheikh's lungs were damaged due to the smoke, and during the treatment he died.

Also read: Thane: Scolded for stealing money from home to buy iPhone, boy ends life

On Sunday morning a 7-floor building caught fire. As per the Mumbai Fire Bridge official, the fire started from the elevator duct. There is a possibility of a short circuit. Later fire spread in the building. The fire was confined to electric wiring, CCTV at a common passage at the ground floor, electric ducting from the ground to the 7th floor of the building, and scrap material in the passage at the 5th to the 7th floor. The fire was extinguished at around 12:30 PM. According to the official fire was not big, but due to scrap an electric meter caught fire there was dense smoke.