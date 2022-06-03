Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

The capital punishment was being given to Vadivel Devendra, the accused, as 'reformation is impossible"', said judge H C Shende in the order

A special POCSO Act court here on Friday awarded death penalty to a 33-year-old man for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city in 2019.

The capital punishment was being given to Vadivel Devendra, the accused, as "reformation is impossible", said judge H C Shende in the order.

In April 2019, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a septic tank hours after she had gone missing from near her house in suburban Vile Parle.

