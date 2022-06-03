Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Updated on: 03 June,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The capital punishment was being given to Vadivel Devendra, the accused, as 'reformation is impossible"', said judge H C Shende in the order

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Representative image


A special POCSO Act court here on Friday awarded death penalty to a 33-year-old man for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city in 2019.

The capital punishment was being given to Vadivel Devendra, the accused, as "reformation is impossible", said judge H C Shende in the order.




In April 2019, the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a septic tank hours after she had gone missing from near her house in suburban Vile Parle.


Show full article

mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK