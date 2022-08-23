Mumbai: Man sets himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan

Police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital

Pic from the spot where the man set himself on fire.

A man from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

An official told PTI that police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital.

The police official further added that Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, from Tandulwadi village of Washi tehsil in Osmanabad, set himself ablaze following a fight with his brother.

"He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step," he said.

The man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns. He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, he added.

