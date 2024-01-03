Mumbai: Many schools declare leave

Some schools delay reopening, while others declare holiday today for primary, pre-primary students

A large number of vehicle owners queue up at petrol pumps on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

School bus associations in the city said on Tuesday that several of their buses have remained without refuelling due to the ongoing strike by truckers and the services will be affected from today. The operations of state transport buses and lorries at the wholesale vegetable market will also be affected, possibly hitting essential commodity supplies.