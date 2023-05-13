Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Marine Drives milkshake mecca faces the axe

Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe

Premium

Updated on: 13 May,2023 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Bachelorr’s, which has existed since 1932, is a traffic hazard, Mumbai police tell BMC, leaving the third-generation owner stunned

Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe

The police have put up barricades outside Bachelorr’s at Charni Road to prevent vehicle parking in front of it. Pic/Atul Kamble


South Mumbai’s popular eatery, Bachelorr’s, is in the dock as the police want it demolished at the earliest owing to the ‘nuisance caused to traffic and citizens by vehicles parked in front of it’. The police have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cancel all licences to the establishment and remove the structure.
 
The cops have cited traffic congestion caused by the eatery on NS Road, a part of Marine Drive promenade, which is also a VIP route for politicians, bureaucrats, and delegates. The police claim that parking in front of the eatery is dangerous from the point of view of traffic as well as security. Surprisingly, the owners of the eatery have no idea of the recent development and claimed to have learnt about it only from this correspondent.

marine drive south mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK