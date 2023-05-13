Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe

Bachelorr’s, which has existed since 1932, is a traffic hazard, Mumbai police tell BMC, leaving the third-generation owner stunned

The police have put up barricades outside Bachelorr’s at Charni Road to prevent vehicle parking in front of it. Pic/Atul Kamble

South Mumbai’s popular eatery, Bachelorr’s, is in the dock as the police want it demolished at the earliest owing to the ‘nuisance caused to traffic and citizens by vehicles parked in front of it’. The police have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cancel all licences to the establishment and remove the structure.



The cops have cited traffic congestion caused by the eatery on NS Road, a part of Marine Drive promenade, which is also a VIP route for politicians, bureaucrats, and delegates. The police claim that parking in front of the eatery is dangerous from the point of view of traffic as well as security. Surprisingly, the owners of the eatery have no idea of the recent development and claimed to have learnt about it only from this correspondent.