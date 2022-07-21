Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today, says BMC

A high tide of 3.53 metre is expected at 5.41 pm in Mumbai

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs is likely.

A high tide of 3.53 metre is expected at 5.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.53 metre is likely to occur at 11.47 am today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 15 mm and 15 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1228.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1477 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.6°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C.