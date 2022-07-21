Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP
NEET row: Two more arrested for 'forcing girl students to remove innerwear' to appear in exam
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today says BMC

Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today, says BMC

Updated on: 21 July,2022 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A high tide of 3.53 metre is expected at 5.41 pm in Mumbai

Mumbai may receive moderate rainfall today, says BMC

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs is likely.

A high tide of 3.53 metre is expected at 5.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.53 metre is likely to occur at 11.47 am today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 15 mm and 15 mm showers, respectively.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1228.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1477 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.6°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather mumbai monsoon

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK