The beach clean-up drive was part of the Swachhata Hi Seva program, which culminated in Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

MBMC held a clean-up drive/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mira Bhayander civic body collects over 37 tonnes of waste during beach clean-up drive x 00:00

On September 21, 2024, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) celebrated International Coastal Cleanup Day with a large beach clean-up at Uttan and Velankanni beaches. This event was part of the Swachhata Hi Seva program, which culminated in Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The initiative called Swapna Swachhta Sanskar Swachhta aims to increase collaborative efforts for a clean India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator of MBMC, led the clean-up campaign, which included 11 NGOs, students and instructors from 10 institutions, nine schools, a large number of municipal personnel and others Local celebrities such as Miss Earth Gauri Ghotankar and singer Kunal Pandit also contributed to the endeavour.

"Representatives from 11 NGOs, students and teachers from 10 colleges and nine schools, senior fire brigade officials, journalists, and employees of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were all present in large numbers. Special guests included Miss Earth Gauri Ghotankar and singer Kunal Pandit," MBMC said in their media statement.

The event began at 8:00 am with a pledge of cleanliness. By the end of the campaign, 22.5 tonnes of rubbish had been collected from Uttan Beach and 15 tonnes from Velankanni Beach. MBMC oversaw safe waste disposal and provided refreshments for the volunteers following the cleanup.

Commissioner Katkar emphasised the necessity of boosting public awareness about the need to eliminate plastic garbage from the city and its beaches. Several high-ranking officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Aniket Manorkar, Joint Commissioner Harsh Dayama, and other civic leaders, attended the event.

Meanwhile, a similar large-scale beach clean-up drive was held at Juhu Beach on September 21, 2024, as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign. The initiative was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and numerous Union and state ministers took part in the drive. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Radhakrishnan underlined that the beach clean-up was a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of a "Swachh Bharat, Mahan Bharat". He emphasised the need for youth awareness in keeping beaches clean and advocated for efficient wastewater treatment to safeguard the ecosystem. The Governor also committed Maharashtra's assistance for the Central Government's campaign to ban single-use plastics.