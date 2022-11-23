×
Mumbai: Measles claims life of one-year-old Nalasopara child

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
There were 3,378 suspected cases registered on Tuesday, death toll stands at eight

Mumbai: Measles claims life of one-year-old Nalasopara child

A civic official screens a family for measles at Rafi Nagar in Govandi. Representation pic


The city reported one more death due to measles on Tuesday. The deceased, a one-year-old boy, resided in Nalasopara and had been coping with health issues for a month before losing his life due to acute respiratory failure in a case of measles with bronchopneumonia. So far, the death toll due to measles in Mumbai stands at eight while two children were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, one more suspected death was reported on Monday.


According to the civic health department, the total number of confirmed cases of measles in the city stands at 220. Most of the cases have been reported in the M East ward, which comprises Govandi and Mankhurd where there were six outbreaks and 51 cases, followed by L ward (Kurla) with five outbreaks and 29 cases. In E ward (Byculla), one outbreak and six cases were reported while in F North ward one outbreak and 14 cases were recorded.



In G North ward (Dadar) there was one outbreak and five cases while in G South ward (Worli) one outbreak and three cases were registered. In K East ward (Andheri East) there was one outbreak and three cases. Meanwhile two outbreaks and nine cases were registered in M West ward (Chembur); one outbreak and five case in P North ward (Malad); and two outbreaks and 11 cases in  H East ward (Bandra). In total, there were 21 outbreaks of which 220 are confirmed cases and 3,378 are suspected cases.

Seven hills hospital at Andheri has set aside 120 beds for patients while Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule hospital at Borivli East and Dr Ambedkar hospital at Kandivli have reserved 10 and five beds respectively. A total of 316 beds are available of which 114 are occupied and 202 are vacant.

