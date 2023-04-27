Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: Medical student dies after falling from tree

Updated on: 27 April,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Officials said that the students suffered from serious head injuries and was rushed to the institution's hospital where he died in early hours of Thursday

Mumbai: Medical student dies after falling from tree

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Medical student dies after falling from tree
A 22-year-old medical student has died after falling from a tree at a college in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.


The incident took place on Wednesday night when Dayanand Kale, student of the Poddar Ayurved Medical College located in Worli area, climbed a tree in the premises to pluck mangoes, an official said.



He suffered from serious head injuries and was rushed to the institution's hospital where he died in early hours of Thursday, he said.


The deceased, hailing from Osmanabad district, was the third year student at the medical college, the official said.

After Kale's death, some college students alleged that he died due to negligence in treatment.

The angry students closed the hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) and demanded action against the persons concerned.

The Worli police have registered an accidental death report, the official said.

A probe was underway into the student's death, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

