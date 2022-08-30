Mumbai: 'Meghdoot' machines at railway stations to suck water out of the air

Central Railway installs 17 water kiosks to allow commuters to refill their bottles at affordable rates; CSMT and Dadar get five each, while four come up at Thane

A Meghdoot water dispenser at CSMT on Monday. The company will maintain these machines and pay the Central Railway Rs 25.5 lakh a year

The Central Railway on Monday announced the return of water vending machines at Mumbai stations with the installation of Meghdoot machines that draw water from the air. Earlier, mid-day had highlighted how commuters had been left high and dry after all water vending machines were closed at city stations.

To start with, 17 kiosks have been installed at six stations with major footfalls, including five each at CSMT and Dadar, four at Thane, and one each at Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli. Train users can refill their bottles at these kiosks. A 1-litre bottle can be refilled for Rs 12, while refilling a 500-ml bottle will cost Rs 8, said officials.

“We have installed atmospheric water generator devices at stations that extract water from ambient air. The devices installed by Maithri Aquatech use innovative technology to convert water vapour in the air into fresh and clean drinking water. The technology utilises the science of condensation to extract water vapours from the atmosphere,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

During COVID, the water vending machines at the stations remained shut, while the railways did not renew the contract after services resumed. This left commuters with no choice but to rely on bottled water, which not everyone can afford.

The new technology allows operating in a wide variety of ambient temperatures—18 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius—and relative humidity conditions—25 per cent to 100 per cent. It produces water within hours of being switched on and can be used as an instant solution for potable water. These devices are India’s first indigenous atmospheric water generator machines with remineralized water. They have collaborated with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, to produce water of the highest quality, said officials.

Senior officials said the company will maintain the machines and the railways will earn Rs 25,50,000 annually, which is at the rate of Rs 1,50,000 per year for each kiosk.

