Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 achieves new daily ridership record, surpassing 2 lakh passengers

Mumbai Metro network has reached a significant milestone by exceeding 2,00,000 daily commuters, setting a new record for the highest number of passengers since the launch of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7.

The inauguration of Phase 1 of metro lines 2A and 7 took place on April 2nd, 2022, while Phase 2 was officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, 2023. This marked the establishment of Mumbai's first integrated metro network. From January 20th, 2023, to June 27th, 2023, the total ridership reached an impressive 244,16,775, while the ridership from April 2nd, 2022, to June 27th, 2023, stands at 333,81,920. The highest number of commuters on a single day reached a remarkable 203,581, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The overwhelming response from the citizens of Mumbai towards the metro system has been commendable. In order to ensure a seamless journey for passengers, even during the monsoon season, Mumbai Metro has introduced a Monsoon Control Room to ensure uninterrupted service, even in heavy rainfall, the statement said.

It further said that the Mumbai Metro is committed to providing uninterrupted and efficient services to its passengers. The organisation expresses its gratitude to all commuters and eagerly anticipates achieving further milestones together in the near future.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA & CMD, MMMOCL, stated, "This achievement of surpassing 200,000 daily ridership is a testament to our dedication to delivering a superior transportation experience for the people of Mumbai. We will continue to work towards further improving our services and meeting the evolving needs of our passengers. We understand the importance of providing reliable and efficient transportation services, especially during challenging weather conditions. Our commitment to ensuring a smooth and convenient journey for commuters is reflected in our preparedness to run extra services during heavy rainfall."

The success of Mumbai Metro in exceeding the 2,00,000 daily ridership mark demonstrates the positive reception and growing reliance on the metro network as a key mode of transportation in Mumbai. With continued efforts to enhance services and cater to passenger needs, Mumbai Metro is poised to make further strides in the city's transportation landscape.