Mumbai Metro 3 jobs only for Aarey locals: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Leader threatens protest if MMRCL administration does not respond within three days
If there is no response, Gadhave and his party workers will stage a dharna. File pic/Nimesh Dave
Key Highlights
- Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Metro 3-related jobs be reserved for Aarey locals
- The party asserts that Metro 3 should reserve jobs for residents of Jogeshwari Assembly
- Sandip Gadhave has written a letter to the MMRCL about this
Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Metro 3-related jobs be reserved for Aarey and Jogeshwari locals. The party asserts that Metro 3 should reserve jobs for residents of the Jogeshwari Assembly area and those within the Aarey jurisdiction. Sandip Gadhave, the Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh from Aarey Milk Colony, has written a letter to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) about this.