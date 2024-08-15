Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro 3 jobs only for Aarey locals Shiv Sena UBT

Mumbai Metro 3 jobs only for Aarey locals: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 15 August,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Leader threatens protest if MMRCL administration does not respond within three days

If there is no response, Gadhave and his party workers will stage a dharna. File pic/Nimesh Dave

Key Highlights

  1. Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Metro 3-related jobs be reserved for Aarey locals
  2. The party asserts that Metro 3 should reserve jobs for residents of Jogeshwari Assembly
  3. Sandip Gadhave has written a letter to the MMRCL about this

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Metro 3-related jobs be reserved for Aarey and Jogeshwari locals. The party asserts that Metro 3 should reserve jobs for residents of the Jogeshwari Assembly area and those within the Aarey jurisdiction. Sandip Gadhave, the Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh from Aarey Milk Colony, has written a letter to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) about this. 

