The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro 3 to be completed by end of December 2024 x 00:00

In a crucial decision during its first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government announced a revised timeline for the completion of Mumbai Metro 3. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024, reported news agency ANI.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The Mumbai Metro 3 project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, gave its nod to give state government's share of Rs 1,163 crore directly to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, instead of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), reported ANI.

According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 percent and its revised cost is Rs 37,275.50 crore.

Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro is a rapid transit metro line in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park of international standards at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, reported PTI.

At a weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park, reported PTI.

Of the 211 acres of the Race Course land, 91 acres will be given to Ms Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on a 30-year lease -- from June 1, 2023 to May 30, 2053 -- with condition to extend it further, as per the cabinet decision, reported PTI.

RWITC hosts races at the horse racing track.

The remaining 120 acres of land will be available for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building the central park of international standards.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was disgraceful to see the BJP-Shiv Sena government trying to take over open spaces for their "favourite builders and contractors" like the Race Course and Wellington Club, reported PTI.

"We will restore its natural state when we form a government in the state, and legally punish those who colluded to give away the Race Course for their personal gains," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted, reported PTI.

He added that there should be no theme park at the site, no construction above or below ground and no damage to heritage structures.

(With inputs from PTI)