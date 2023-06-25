Mumbai Metropolitan Region growing, Maharashtra govt taking all efforts to provide amenities, infra, says CM Shinde

Cm Shinde was speaking at an event in Thane district of Maharashtra where he inaugurated some civic projects and laid the foundation stones of upcoming ones

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was growing and the Maharashtra government was making all efforts to provide amenities and augment infrastructure, the PTI reported.

He was speaking at an event in Thane district of Maharashtra where he inaugurated some civic projects and laid the foundation stones of upcoming ones.

CM Shinde said that he visited Milan Subway in Vile Parle area of Mumbai and the under-construction Coastal Road along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials led by additional commissioner P Velrasu.

"We have done a lot of pre-monsoon works. I inspected some areas in the morning and am happy to note there were no issues of waterlogging," CM Shinde said.

The CM reiterated his warning that officials will face action if pre-monsoon works are found to be not up to the mark and citizens face rain-related problems.

"There will be no compromise on quality and quantity since all these works involve public money," he said.

CM Shinde further said he hoped that the monsoon will be good in Maharashtra so that farmers are benefitted.

He asked local officials to speed up work on cluster development as well metro works in Thane so that people get to use the service soon.

Thane had received Rs 323 crore as part of the Amrut Yojana and it was a good example of the state benefitting when there is a friendly dispensation at the Centre, CM Shinde said.

"MMR is growing and the state government is making all efforts to provide amenities to people and augment infrastructure," CM Shinde said.

He said his government had insured 15 lakh Warkaris, who will converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29 rpt 29, for Rs 1 lakh each and had also ensured common citizens can pray at the renowned temple even as officials prayers offered by the CM are underway that day.

He lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) for holding a protest on July 1 rpt 1 against alleged corruption in the BMC.

"They must remember they were in power for 2.5 years and amid the pandemic. There are allegations that body bags for Covid victims costing Rs 600 was purchased at Rs 6,000. An inquiry will bring out the truth," CM Shinde said.

(with PTI inputs)