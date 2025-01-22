The six-yearly trend of average flat sizes in the top seven cities shows an overall 34 per cent rise from 1,145 sq ft in 2019 to 1,540 sq ft in 2024

Representative Pic/Sameer Markande

The average flat size in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains lowest as top seven cities see a growth of 8 per cent annually in 2024, from 1,420 sq ft in 2023 to 1,540 sq ft in 2024, according to ANAROCK data.

In 2019, the average flat sizes in Delhi NCR, MMR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai was 1,145 sq ft, indicating a whopping 34 per cent six-year jump.

“Chronically space-constrained MMR saw the lowest average flat size growth in this six-year period,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. “The average flat size in MMR was 784 sq ft in 2019 and increased by 8 per cent to 849 sq ft in 2024. From 2020 onward, the average size in MMR was the highest in 2024, at 849 sq ft,” he said.

"A deep-dive into the data shows that at 29 per cent, NCR saw the highest annual growth of average flat size – from 1,890 sq ft in 2023 to 2,435 sq ft in 2024," said Puri. "This surge is primarily attributable to the increased new luxury housing supply in the region over the last one year. Developers here are closely tracking and responding to demand, which is why NCR has seen significant new supply in the >INR 1.5 Cr price bracket. Size is one of the key defining characteristics of luxury homes," he added.

Pic/ANAROCK Research

City Highlights

In NCR, the average flat size increased by 95 per cent in the last six years from 1,250 sq ft in 2019 to 2,435 sq ft in 2024. In the last one year, there was a 29 per cent rise in the region. In 2023, the average flat size in NCR was 1,890 sq ft. In both periods, NCR saw the highest jump among all the top 7 cities.

In MMR, average flat sizes remain the lowest among the top 7 cities, at 849 sq ft in 2024. There has been an 8 per cent increase in 2024 against 2019 (when it was 784 sq ft) In the last one year, the region saw the average flat size rise by 7 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the average flat size rose 24 per cent in this six-year period from 1,700 sq ft in 2019 to 2,103 sq ft in 2024. Contrastingly, between 2023 and 2024, Hyderabad was the only city to see the average flat size decrease (by 9 per cent).

Bengaluru saw a 30 per cent six-yearly jump from 1,280 sq ft in 2019 to 1,660 sq ft in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, the city saw a 12 per cent rise.

In Kolkata, the average flat size saw a 15 per cent increase in six years- to 1,149 sq ft in 2024 from 1,000 sq ft in 2019. In 2023, the average flat size was around 1,124 sq ft, denoting a modest 2 per cent yearly rise in 2024.

In Pune, the average flat size saw a 25 per cent six-yearly increase to 1,135 sq ft in 2024 from 910 sq ft in 2019. In the last one year, there has been a 4 per cent jump in average flat sizes in the city.

Chennai saw a 31 per cent jump in the last six years from 1,100 sq ft in 2019 to 1,445 sq ft in 2024. In the last one-year period, the city saw a 15 per cent jump in average flat size.