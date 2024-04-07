Mumbai: Mid-Day’s Shadab Khan bags photography award

Every year, the Tata Mumbai Marathon Philanthropy Awards recognise the best photographs taken during the annual event

Pic/Sameer Markande

mid-day’s Principal Photographer Shadab Khan received the 2nd Runner Up award at the hands of Adrian Terron, Head-Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons, and Anil Singh, founder and MD, Procam International, at Trident hotel, Nariman Point last week.

Khan won the honour for a photograph of women in traditional attire attempting the dream run at the Mumbai marathon. Every year, the Tata Mumbai Marathon Philanthropy Awards recognise the best photographs taken during the annual event. Of all the published photos pan-India, three are chosen by the jury and through public voting.

