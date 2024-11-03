The Mumbai Fire Brigade official indicated that the fire started shortly after midnight in the hospital's cotton storage facility

A minor fire broke out early Sunday on the campus of Cama & Albless Hospital for Women and Children in South Mumbai and was immediately extinguished, according to a fire department official, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, the official indicated that the fire started shortly after midnight in the hospital's cotton storage facility. The fire department received the alarm at 2 am and was able to extinguish the fire by 2.30 am. The officer also stated that firecrackers are thought to be the cause.

There were no injuries recorded during the incident.

Two injured after fire breaks out at Goregaon high-rise

A fire broke out on the second floor of a 31-story residential structure in Mumbai's Goregaon West region on Friday, injuring two persons, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire broke out at about 12.49 pm and was contained to a unit on the second level of the Kalptaru Residency building, located in Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West, according to the local body.

The fire was classed as a Level-LI blaze, with the flames contained to electric wiring, installations, and domestic items on the second floor of the 31-story residential building, which has two basements and three podiums, according to the city body.

It stated that the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded quickly to the situation after receiving information about the fire and was effective in extinguishing it by 2:18 pm. "Firefighters worked diligently to prevent the flames from spreading to other floors, successfully containing the situation," according to an official.

According to officials, two people have been reported to be in severe condition as a result of smoke inhalation.

The victims were identified as Manoj Chauhan and Shahabuddin, both 50 years old. Both were taken to the trauma care hospital for treatment. The residents of the building were safely evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and city authorities are evaluating the amount of damage caused due to the blaze, the officials said on Saturday.

Fire breaks out in Andheri slum

A fire broke out in a slum in suburban Andheri on Friday evening, according to a local official. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, fire trucks went to the Bhangarwadi locality in Andheri East after receiving a warning at 8 pm.

He said the fire most likely started in a godown in the slum, and that dousing activities were ongoing. The official stated that no casualties had been reported.