Mumbai: MMRC completes downline from Colaba to SEEPZ

Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Robbins made TBM Tansa-2 completed its downline drive of 832.5 meters from Mahalaxmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station in 262 days using 555 concrete rings

MMRC achieved its 41st breakthrough at Mumbai Central Metro Station. Pic/Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation


The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 41st breakthrough at Mumbai Central Metro Station on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, after the tunnel boring machine (TBM) Tansa-2 completed its final downline, informed the officials on Tuesday.

Robbins made TBM Tansa-2 completed its downline drive of 832.5 meters from Mahalaxmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station in 262 days using 555 concrete rings.




“With this breakthrough, we are extremely delighted to announce the completion of the entire downline tunnel of the Metro-3 corridor from Colaba to SEEPZ. One more breakthrough is awaiting completion of 100 per cent tunneling of line 3”, said S.V.R. Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA and Managing Director, MMRC.


Package-3, which includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro stations, is the longest stretch of the corridor and has now witnessed a total of five breakthroughs - (Science Museum to Worli) (Upline–2072m and Downline–2057m, (Science Museum to Mahalaxmi) (Upline–1117.5m and Downline– 1135.5m) (Mahalaxmi to Mumbai Central) (Downline- 832.5m).

The overall tunneling completed on the Metro-3 corridor is 53.78-km which is approximately 98.60 per cent of the total project.

