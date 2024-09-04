The new system is designed to improve last-mile connectivity for the 400,000 to 600,000 commuters who travel to BKC, an official statement said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has officially approved a new and innovative transportation project for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) by giving a green signal to the Pod Tax Project.

According to an official statement, during its 282nd Executive Committee meeting, MMRDA chose M/s. Sai Green Mobility Private Limited as the Concessionaire for the development and operation of the Automated Rapid Transit System, also known as the Pod Taxi.

Sai Green Mobility will work with M/s. Ultra PRT, a company with experience in running similar Pod Taxi systems, including the one at Heathrow Airport in London.

The MMRDA said that the Pod Taxi system will operate autonomously, with vehicles arriving every 15 to 30 seconds. It is expected to help ease congestion, especially as BKC sees more visitors due to new infrastructure like the bullet train and commercial buildings. The narrow roads connecting BKC to Bandra and Kurla stations make this system an ideal choice.

"MMRDA based its decision on a detailed Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), which was reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers. The study recommended the Pod Taxi system because it fits well with the area's layout and expected traffic growth," an official said.

The official added that the survey results show that many current auto and bus users are willing to pay Rs. 21 per kilometer for the Pod Taxi service. This is slightly higher than current rates for autos and taxis but offers a more efficient and modern travel option. The fare will increase by 4% annually to keep up with inflation and operational costs.

The project, which was approved in March 2024, will cost Rs. 1,016.34 crore and will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Construction is expected to take three years, with the concession period lasting 30 years. The financial model includes a fixed fee and a share of the revenue for MMRDA.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said, “The Pod Taxi project is a major step towards improving urban mobility in BKC. It will enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and offer a modern transportation option for daily commuters.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also Chairman of MMRDA, added, “The project showcases our commitment to using advanced technology to tackle urban challenges. The Pod Taxi system will set a benchmark for future transportation projects across India, providing efficient and sustainable mobility for our citizens.”