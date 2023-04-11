Mumbai: MMRDA renames three stations on Metro line 2A and 7

A notification issued by the MMRDA on Monday said that the proposal for name of changes of Metro Line 2A was under consideration

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has changed the names of three Metro stations on lines 2A and 7.

A notification issued by the MMRDA on Monday said that the proposal for name of changes of Metro Line 2A was under consideration. “In this regard, it is to inform you that competent authority has approved to changes names of three station of Metro Line 2A.”

Pahad Eksar Metro station has been renamed to Shimpoli while Valnai station has been renamed to Valnai-Meeth Chowky. Pahadi Goregaon station has been renamed to Bangur Nagar.

Commuters had been demanding that names of some Metro stations be changed to popular identities or at least be mentioned with popular names in brackets.

The commuters had rued that Valnai station is a location that nobody understands. It is popularly called Meeth Chowky. They had said that Pahadi Goregaon was also unheard of.