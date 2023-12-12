Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders

Infrastructure body appoints expert consultants to study traffic movement in the area and devise strategy to decongest Mumbai’s bustling business hub

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee during his inspection at BKC. Pic/MMRDA

Taking note of the traffic woes in the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has directed the agency to find a solution. Mukherjee’s orders came after he visited BKC to review the traffic situation recently. The body has appointed an expert traffic consultant to study the traffic movement and propose solutions. Mukherjee visited several traffic junctions in BKC to gather first-hand knowledge about traffic flow during peak hours and assess the effectiveness of traffic lanes on road carriageways, footpaths and cycle tracks.

“The findings from the experts’ study will be used to suggest various measures to address traffic congestion. Before this, the commissioner also reviewed several traffic junctions in BKC, including the ones at BKC Connector Landing, Bharat Diamond Bourse, MCA, Convention Centre, MTNL, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and Godrej Tower. He also inspected the parking provisions at Jio Garden, along with roadside parking bays, footpaths, and cycle tracks in BKC. Additionally, he reviewed the bus parking arrangements near Ambani and drop parking at Sofitel and Trident hotels,” MMRDA said in a statement. Ongoing public infrastructure projects have exacerbated traffic jams in BKC during morning and evening peak hours. BKC was created to decentralise and decongest the business hub of Nariman Point in south Mumbai.

Due to its proximity to the international and domestic airports from both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway, BKC’s popularity among national and international companies has been growing. Companies prefer setting up their offices here, which is why it is also known as the central business district of Mumbai. Better roads within the complex also ensure a faster commute. As a result, a number of corporate houses and consulates are shifting here.