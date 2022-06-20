Breaking News
Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery at Lilavati hospital

Updated on: 20 June,2022 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and underwent surgery on Monday

Raj Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray underwent hip replacement surgery at Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital on June 20, the treating doctors said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and underwent surgery on Monday.




"His hip was badly damaged and he was experiencing excruciating pain. He underwent hip replacement surgery in the morning," Dr. Vinod Agarwal, the senior orthopaedic surgeon who operated upon Thackeray said, adding that the operation procedure took around 90 minutes.


mumbai mumbai news raj thackeray

