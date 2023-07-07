Mumbai: MNS leader travels with Sanjay Raut, sparks buzz about tie-up between Thackeray cousins

Abhijit Panse, however, said he met Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', for personal work

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijit Panse on Thursday met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, leading to speculation about a possible alliance between the estranged Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav amid the changed political situation in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, Abhijit Panse, however, said he met Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', for personal work.

"I was visiting Raut's residence in Bhandup for personal work. He was going to Saamana office (in central Mumbai), so I went along. It is obvious that a discussion will take place on the recent political developments (during such meetings). But I did not go with any proposal (of alliance)," Panse was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sanjay Raut later said they did not discuss politics.

Panse once headed the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the Shiv Sena's youth wing. Later he quit the Shiv Sena to join the MNS.

Asked about the possibility of two Thackeray cousins coming together, Raut said, "This matter is between the two brothers. No household should have a dispute. They are brothers and the relations between the two are long-lasting and go beyond politics."

Once seen as Bal Thackeray's political heir, Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 blaming Uddhav Thackeray for his exit.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that 17-18 MLAs from the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were in touch with his party since NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the state government.

Sena minister Uday Samant countered him by claiming that six of 13 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction were in touch with him.

"Since Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders joined the government, 17-18 MLAs from the Shinde camp have contacted us," Raut claimed while talking to reporters.

Raut's colleague and the party's Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut said the Shinde faction MLAs have started "revolting" after the rebel NCP MLAs were made ministers.

Many MLAs have also said that if "Matoshree" (name of Uddhav Thackeray's residence) approaches them, they will reply positively, he said.

"Those who wanted to become ministers but could not, or those who can lose the ministerial berth in the next cabinet expansion are in touch with us," Vinayak Raut claimed, without disclosing any names.

"The day Ajit Pawar joined the government, MLAs from the Shinde group began revolting. Many (Shinde faction) MLAs from western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Marathwada are sending messages that they want to seek forgiveness from 'Matoshree' and go (back) there," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)