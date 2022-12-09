Mumbai: MNS starts door-to-door campaign for BMC polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve

Targets voters in Dadar, Mahim, Prabhadevi, and Worli, which are dominated by Marathi voters

MNS members speak to voters in Worli


The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in election mode and has started a door-to-door campaign to meet voters in Dadar, Mahim, Prabhadevi, and Worli to prepare for the civic elections. The region dominated by Marathi-speaking voters, is the stronghold of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “We will visit every household. But we are not demanding votes. We are visiting every household to understand voters’ views,” said Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader.

