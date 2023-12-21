Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai MNS targets 22 seats for Lok Sabha 2024 poll

Mumbai: MNS targets 22 seats for Lok Sabha 2024 poll

Premium

Updated on: 21 December,2023 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Participants of a closed-door party meeting earlier in the week tell mid-day that Raj Thackeray is unhappy with the work of leaders and wants them to focus on grass-roots issues

Mumbai: MNS targets 22 seats for Lok Sabha 2024 poll

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has asked leaders to identify potential candidates. File pic


Key Highlights

  1. MNS chief Raj Thackeray is not happy with the performance of its leaders
  2. Thackeray ordered party leaders to start their work in the constituencies
  3. The party discussed 22 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra

Even as his party will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is not happy with the performance of its leaders, sources in the party told mid-day. During a review meeting held on Monday, Thackeray ordered party leaders to start their work in the constituencies and also to be more aggressive on citizens’ issues. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK