Mumbai: MNS targets 22 seats for Lok Sabha 2024 poll

Participants of a closed-door party meeting earlier in the week tell mid-day that Raj Thackeray is unhappy with the work of leaders and wants them to focus on grass-roots issues

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has asked leaders to identify potential candidates. File pic

Even as his party will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is not happy with the performance of its leaders, sources in the party told mid-day. During a review meeting held on Monday, Thackeray ordered party leaders to start their work in the constituencies and also to be more aggressive on citizens’ issues.