Mumbai: Mohd Ali Road shop gutted, none injured

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Fire brigade doused blaze within minutes; cause of fire yet to be ascertained

Mumbai: Mohd Ali Road shop gutted, none injured

The blaze started at 6pm and was doused by 6.08 pm. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai: Mohd Ali Road shop gutted, none injured
A fire broke out in a shop on the busy Mohammed Ali Road on Monday evening. The blaze was doused within a few minutes and didn’t spread to other shops in the vicinity.


The shop—amid the busy marketplace—is located near Minara Masjid, opposite Suleman Usman Mithaiwala. The blaze was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade around 6 pm and extinguished by 6.08 pm.



No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being probed by a team comprising civic and BEST officials, an official said.

