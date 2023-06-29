Mumbai monsoon: Congress slams BMC, govt over 'inadequate' preparedness

The Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad stated that all claims related to the monsoon preparedness of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government have turned "false" and failed

File Photo

Rains in Mumbai have just this week and the "inadequate" monsoon preparedness by the BMC and government can be seen by all, Gaikwad told PTI.

"The BMC spends crores of rupees on repairs of potholes and drains and the Maharashtra government claimed there will be no water-logging this year," she said.

Varsha Gaikwad also added that water-logging has been witnessed in many low-lying areas and the busy Andheri subway in Mumbai had to be closed (on Wednesday).

"Honest tax payers suffer due to the corrupt and inefficient civic administration. All claims of the Mumbai civic administration and the Shinde government on monsoon preparedness have turned false," she alleged.

She said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured of action against officials who fail in their duty. "Will he act?" the Congress leader asked.

Presently, the level of lakes supplying water to the city is at 8.94 per cent. The lake level is going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas.

On Wednesday, the BMc decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, July 1.

The BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

(with inputs from PTI)