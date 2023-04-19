Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low

State asks municipal corporations in Mumbai and surrounding areas to prepare water supply plan in likelihood of rains getting delayed

The city has 4,40,000 million litres of water in reservoirs as of April 18. Representation Pic

Given the possibility of delayed monsoon, the state government has asked the BMC and other civic bodies about their plans for using the existing water stock. The BMC will not impose any cut but it has asked for extra water from the reserve. There is 31 per cent of stock remaining in the Mumbai lakes, slightly less than last year’s figure.