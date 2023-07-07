Mumbai: Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from July 17

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 17 to August 4

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 17 to August 4.

The decision was taken on Friday at the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal who joined the government on July 2 attended the BAC meeting along with CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the sources, the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the monsoon session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days. However, a leader from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said the cabinet expansion could happen in a day or two, as per PTI.

"Both BJP and Shiv Sena members will be accommodated," he said.

According to sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was split after Ajit Pawar and his supporters broke away, 19 MLAs have given affidavits saying they stand by party founder Sharad Pawar.

