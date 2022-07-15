Mumbai: Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature postponed

No reason was mentioned for the postponement, but sources said that as the presidential election is also scheduled for July 18, the legislature staff would be busy

Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. File Pic

The monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, slated to begin on July 18, has been postponed, a senior official said on Friday. The new dates will be announced shortly, Principal Secretary of the legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said in a communication sent to the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

No reason was mentioned for the postponement, but sources said that as the presidential election is also scheduled for July 18, the legislature staff would be busy.

Notably, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state collapsed last month following a rebellion by majority of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Also Read: Morphine worth Rs 365 crore seized in Navi Mumbai

Subsequently, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Shinde is yet to induct any other minister in the cabinet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever