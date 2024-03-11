Mumbai: More development funds become available when one is in power, says Ravindra Waikar

Former Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar cites list of reasons for switching to Shinde-led Shiv Sena at grand function on Sunday

Ravindra Waikar (in orange scarf) joins the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar (right) at Varsha bungalow, Malabar Hill, on Sunday evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister of state Ravindra Waikar joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday. Waikar is facing an Enforcement Directorate case and has been named in several scams. This move is being seen as a major setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) just before the Lok Sabha election.

“I have been working with the Shiv Sena for 50 years. I have been doing everything the party has expected of me right from 1973. There are many development works pending in my constituency and policy decisions are needed to resolve these issues. These decisions cannot be taken without being in power. Therefore, I have taken this decision to move. I have faced all kinds of enquiries. I have cooperated with all agencies. I had also complained in court against unequal distribution of development funds. I feel more funds are available only when one is in power,” Waikar said.

Misunderstandings: Shinde

“There were some misunderstandings between Waikar and I created by a third party. All these have been sorted out now. Waikar has joined us as he believes in development, just like our party does. When in power, the problems of citizens can be resolved. Waikar is not limited to constituencies. I always keep my word; we have taken 500 decisions till now,” said Shinde, while welcoming Waikar to the party.

Waikar was considered to be a very close aide of Uddhav Thackeray. He is the sixth MLA from Mumbai to join the Shinde Sena. Sources claim he will contest the Lok Sabha election from North West Constituency. Incidentally, Waikar was with Thackeray on a visit to the North West constituency on Saturday. Thackeray declared Amol Kirtikar as the party candidate from the North West constituency during the visit.

Raids on Waikar

In January 2024, there was an ED raid on Waikar’s premises and he has been on the radar of the Economic Offences wing of the police.

While addressing a rally in Mumbai, Thackeray said, “It won’t make a difference if a pebble moves here and there. Right now, it’s a battle between traitors and loyalists.”

Recently, BMC had filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court expressing its willingness to reconsider Waikar’s representation for the construction of a five-star hotel in Jogeshwari, a reserved plot.

In 2018 Waikar received permission from BMC to construct a hotel. But, a year after the change in government, BMC filed a police case against Waikar, alleging he misled them by not disclosing a tripartite agreement. In January 2024, the Enforcement Directorate booked him for money laundering and conducted a search of his premises based on an FIR filed by BMC. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also alleges the involvement of Waikar in a land scam in Raigad district’s Korlai village.

Waikar was first elected as corporator in 1992. He was a corporator for four terms and was the first to hold the post of standing committee chairman for four years. He was elected MLA in 2009 from Jogeshwari, and was elected MLA three times. He was also state minister of housing in 2014.

Withdraw Amol Kirtikar’s candidature: Nirupam

The Maha Vikas Aghadi witnessed its first clash while deciding on candidature in a Lok Sabha constituency. Former MP Sanjay Nirupam (Congress) said it had not yet been decided which party would float a candidate in the North West Constituency. He said, “It is not appropriate to announce Amol Kirtikar’s name yet. He is accused in the khichdi scam. Why is such a person being nominated? Did the commission from this scam reach you?” Nirupam asked Uddhav Thackeray. Nirupam demanded that this candidature be withdrawn.