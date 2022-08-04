Breaking News
Mumbai: More than half of city's roads to be under construction for next 3 years

Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

BMC’s ambitious Rs 5,800-crore roadwork plan is met with scepticism from former officers and representatives alike, as more than half the city’s roads are set to be redone

The BMC on Wednesday laid out its plan of converting over 1,000-km of asphalt roads to concrete, starting this October. This will leave half of the city’s roads under construction for the next three years at least. Former corporators and activists, however, said the target is impossible to achieve, considering the poor progress so far. They alleged that it will turn into yet another scam, with officials pocketing crores.

