Mumbai: Mother and son found dead in Vikhroli flat

A mother and son were found dead in a flat on Sunday evening in Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar area. The mother was found dead on the bed, while the son was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The incident came to light when the husband of the woman went to visit them on Sunday evening. Upon receiving no response from his wife or son, he hurriedly went to the police station, and the door was subsequently broken to discover the deaths. The Vikhroli police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

Uma Tawde, aged 54, was residing in Kannamwar Nagar’s Gulmohar Society with her 22-year-old son, Abhishek. On Sunday, around 5:30 pm, Sanjay Tawde, husband of Uma, went to the flat. After repeatedly knocking on the door without any response, he became alarmed and rushed to the Vikhroli police station to inform them of the situation. The police informed the fire brigade officials, who promptly arrived at the building. Once it was confirmed that the door was closed, the fire brigade broke it open.

“When we entered the room, there was a single bed on which Uma was lying, with white froth around her mouth. Upon searching the flat, we found Abhishek hanging from the ceiling fan,” said a police officer from Vikhroli police station. “Both were rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival,” the officer added.

The post-mortem, conducted on Monday, revealed that Abhishek died of asphyxia, while the cause of death of his mother is still pending. However, the bodies were partially decomposed, suggesting that the deaths occurred 24 to 48 hours ago. The doctors have preserved viscera samples to determine the exact cause of death.

Based on preliminary investigations, Uma worked as a compounder at a nearby clinic, while Abhishek rarely left the flat and was seldom seen by his neighbours. “The husband resides in Dharavi and used to visit his wife and son frequently. The reason why they were living separately is still unknown. Neighbours stated that they never heard any arguments or disturbances from the Tawde’s flat. We have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident, and the process of recording statements is ongoing,” said Shubhda Chavhan, senior inspector of Vikhroli police station. “The husband has not expressed any suspicion regarding the incident,” she added.