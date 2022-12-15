Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi

SP MLA makes demand after mid-day report on govt delisting proposal for nod to relocate plant

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi stages a protest outside the municipal commissioner’s office on Wednesday

A day after mid-day reported about the delisting of a proposal for a green clearance to relocate the medical waste treatment plant SMS Envoclean from Govandi to Khalapur in Raigad district, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has taken up the issue. Acknowledging the travails of Govandi, Deonar and Makhurd residents, Azmi and his party workers staged a protest outside the office of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday.

The SP legislator from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency had sought a meeting with the civic chief. However, as the latter was absent, the meeting had to be postponed. Azmi said, “The issue of the Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar, where SMS Envoclean Pvt Ltd has affected the health and well-being of a huge segment of Mumbai’s population is to be duly registered.” Azmi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Environment Ministry, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The letter reads, “I, as a public representative from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency, have often voiced the concerns of citizens about the deteriorating health situation in Govandi... The first and only dumping ground was introduced by the BMC in 1927 in Deonar and Govandi. Almost 13 years back, a biomedical waste treatment plant was set up in the vicinity, offering no respite to already ailing residents. SMS Envoclean Pvt Ltd and BMC operate the biomedical plant and MPCB awarded the contract in 2009. A study suggests that the entire area has multiple environmental hazards. The incinerator could have been chosen based on the logic that this place already has a dumping ground. As per civic data, between January and May 2022, 2,058 TB cases were reported from M-East ward. In 2021 alone, 5,080 TB cases were reported, which is roughly 10 per cent of the total cases reported across Mumbai in 2015. A BMC survey also marked the neighbourhood around the landfill as the most polluted area in the city.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now

Azmi concluded, “Like Mumbai geared up for hosting the G20 meet, let's hope that Mumbai's own citizens are not left to suffocate and die. Let’s hope that Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Govandi also invite urgent attention from authorities and policymakers.” For years, those living in Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd have said that the plant has been spewing toxic smoke. Locals and activists sought an environmental clearance (EC) as the last resort to get the plant shifted away from their backyard.

Former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had ordered the relocation of SMS Envoclean to Khalapur by May 2022. However, the relocation had been delayed until June 2023 owing to the pending EC, which was rejected by the state environment department this week. Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar and founder-president of NGO New Sangam Welfare Society, said, "Such meetings have happened many times before. What we are looking for now is results, as we have suffered for years. We have been very patient. Our matter is being heard in court. We will wait for the MPCB and state government's reply to the court during the next hearing."

The Bombay high court will hear the residents’ PIL on January 16, 2023. The MPCB in September 2020 directed Envoclean to divert 50 per cent of its COVID waste to a facility in Taloja. In 2021, it started diverting half the load to Taloja amid repeated demands from the locals. Azmi told mid-day, “We have been fighting for this issue for the past 10 years. We even called for a meeting with the former environment minister when he promised us that the plant would be shifted to Khalapur. Whatever is happening now is not tolerable. We suggest that while the administration deals with the shifting process and environmental clearance, 100 per cent of the biomedical waste should be diverted to Taloja instead of 50 per cent.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 4 Submit Request