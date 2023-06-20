Mumbai: MSRTC bus stands to soon get 50 to 100 seater multiplexes

The idea was floated by Marathi film actor and MSRTC ambassador Makarand Anaspure at the function of 75 years of MSRTC

The passengers will soon be able to watch a movie while waiting for a bus. The bus stands of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon get 50 to 100 seater multiplexes in deep rural pockets of the state to promote Marathi films, officials said on Tuesday.

The MSRTC has one of the biggest fleet of buses with over 16,000 buses and more 7,000 expected to be inducted in the fleet.

The idea that was floated by Marathi film actor and MSRTC ambassador Makarand Anaspure at the function of 75 years of MSRTC, was promptly approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who asked MSRTC managers to examine how it could be implemented.

“At smaller bus depots in villages and rural pockets, the bus frequency is very less and after finishing their task those who want to return back need to wait till evening at bus stands. This time could be utilised well, and we could promote Marathi films, if a small multiplex of 50 to 100 seats is built on our land at bus depots, it will not only entertain the passengers, but also encourage and promote the Marathi film industry as a whole,” Anaspure said.

“We actors have learnt so many things from our interactions at these ST bus depots and in buses. So many different characters and stories in different dialects offer a flavour of the entire Maharashtra. The bus has a unique connection with all citizens and is a lifeline of rural pockets now this connection, and lifeline is completing 75 years,” he added.

CM Shinde has directed MSRTC managers to explore the idea and make it work at a few bus depots in the state. “The quality of bus depots and public service needs to go up to airport standards,” he said.