Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands

Water-filled potholes during the rainy season increase the chances of bus drivers losing control of the vehicles. File pic/Satej Shinde

MSRTC has signed a Rs 600 crore deal with MIDC MSRTC has 609 bus stands across the state, with 563 currently operational Most bus depots have low-quality roads posing risks for employee

The sight of huge potholes at state transport depots may soon become a thing of the past as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has signed a Rs 600 crore deal with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to concrete all state bus stands and upgrade them.

In June 2023, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced at the 75th-anniversary event of the undertaking that all bus depots should have well-maintained concrete roads. "We asked the MIDC to provide additional funds to MSRTC in two phases for this purpose. As a result, the deal is finalised, and MIDC will aid MSRTC in upgrading its bus stands. A Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 600 crore was signed today between MSRTC and MIDC. Bus stands are a crucial part of MSRTC and have a direct impact on passengers," he said.

"MSRTC has 609 bus stands across the state, with 563 currently operational. The presence of potholes during the monsoon creates difficulties for passengers and damages buses due to the accumulation of mud," an MSRTC spokesperson remarked.

"In the initial phase, MIDC will initiate a tender process to upgrade 193 ST bus stands, costing Rs 500 crore for concreting and Rs 100 crore for painting and minor repairs," the spokesperson added.

Most bus depots have low-quality roads, which usually get worse during the monsoon, posing risks for employees. Water-filled potholes during the rainy season increase the chances of bus drivers losing control and damaging the bus's undergear, taking them out of active service. Numerous buses use these depots daily, and drivers have long complained about the dire situation.

609

No. of MSRTC bus stands across the state