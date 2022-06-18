Breaking News
Mumbai: Mulund brothers twin on SSC scores

Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Saurav and Sahil Dhage both score 87.20 per cent each in the SSC results declared on June 17

Sahil (left) and Saurav


A pair of non-identical twins from Mulund have scored identical marks in the SSC results announced on Friday. Sahil and Saurav Dhage have both scored 87.20 per cent each. Hailing from a middleclass family, Saurav is hoping to become an army officer, while Sahil aspires to become an engineer.

Dhanaji Dhage, a newspaper distributor, lives in Francis Chawl at Jameel Nagar in Bhandup West. Dhanaji couldn’t study much because of acute poverty but had decided to give his sons the best education. “I make a living selling newspapers but ensure that my sons studied at a good school. My wife, Priya, is a homemaker but she is hardworking and gives tuitions,” Dhanaji said.




Their mark sheets. Pics/Rajesh Gupta
Their mark sheets. Pics/Rajesh Gupta


