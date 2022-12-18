Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai MVA faced with BJPs Maafi Maango Andolan

Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan

Updated on: 18 December,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The protests were against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan

Maafi Maango Andolan


To counter MVA’s mass rally, BJP on Saturday held the “Maafi Maango Andolan” at a number of places across the city and state. The protests were against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders. The Andolan began at Dadar and Kandivli railway stations at 11 am, with the last leg in the Western suburbs at 3.30 pm.


“The ire of citizens against the insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses was reflected in the maafi maango morcha organised by our party. The insults have exposed the Hindutva that has been followed by Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters. The protests were held at about 600 locations across the state,” BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhyaya said. 



Also Read: MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray


State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, senior leader Pravin Darekar spearheaded the protests along with party workers waving black flags at different places in the city. 

BJP leaders also condemned Uddhav’s attempts to raise doubts on the birthplace of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. “We have sent a couple of publications authored by BJP MLC Bhai Girkar on the life of Dr Ambedkar to Uddhav’s MP Sanjay Raut and have urged him to read it to understand history,” Shelar said.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shiv sena dadar kandivli western suburbs uddhav thackeray mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK