Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan

To counter MVA’s mass rally, BJP on Saturday held the “Maafi Maango Andolan” at a number of places across the city and state. The protests were against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders. The Andolan began at Dadar and Kandivli railway stations at 11 am, with the last leg in the Western suburbs at 3.30 pm.

“The ire of citizens against the insult to Hindu Gods and Goddesses was reflected in the maafi maango morcha organised by our party. The insults have exposed the Hindutva that has been followed by Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters. The protests were held at about 600 locations across the state,” BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhyaya said.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar, senior leader Pravin Darekar spearheaded the protests along with party workers waving black flags at different places in the city.

BJP leaders also condemned Uddhav’s attempts to raise doubts on the birthplace of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. “We have sent a couple of publications authored by BJP MLC Bhai Girkar on the life of Dr Ambedkar to Uddhav’s MP Sanjay Raut and have urged him to read it to understand history,” Shelar said.

