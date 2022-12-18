Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions

Planning and extra reinforcement helped the Mumbai Police keep crowds in check

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) supporters seen on the JJ flyover. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Planning and coordination between police officers and agitators resulted in a hassle-free morcha day for Mumbaikars. However, the turnout for the rally was lesser than expected, said officials. The Halla Bol morcha organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi was expected to hit record numbers as three big parties and several others had come out on the streets. The police had anticipated an assembly of over two lakh agitators.

As per the Mumbai Police department, a total of 30 squads, including 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police, the riot control squad, water cannon, CCTV van and reserve squads, were deployed for the bandobast of the morcha. Drones were used to keep watch on the movement of the rally.

“The turnout for the morcha was less. Around 1.25 lakh agitators had assembled at the Richardson Crudas point, but the numbers went down as the morcha reached the rally venue,” said a senior police official, on condition of anonymity. Extreme heat forced many to leave the rally when they arrived near CSMT.

Despite the morcha taking place on his daughter’s wedding, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar led from the front and remained on the ground till the morcha got over. The end point of the morcha and rally was right next to the CSMT railway station. The crowd dispersed after the speeches.

