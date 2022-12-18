Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai MVA protest morcha didnt cause disruptions

Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions

Updated on: 18 December,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Planning and extra reinforcement helped the Mumbai Police keep crowds in check

Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) supporters seen on the JJ flyover. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Planning and coordination between police officers and agitators resulted in a hassle-free morcha day for Mumbaikars.  However, the turnout for the rally was lesser than expected, said officials. The Halla Bol morcha organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi was expected to hit record numbers as three big parties and several others had come out on the streets. The police had anticipated an assembly of over two lakh agitators. 


As per the Mumbai Police department, a total of 30 squads, including 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of State Reserve Police, the riot control squad, water cannon, CCTV van and reserve squads, were deployed for the bandobast of the morcha. Drones were used to keep watch on the movement of the rally.



Also Read: MVA protest march: There can be no compromise on Maharashtra's self respect and pride, says Uddhav Thackeray


“The turnout for the morcha was less. Around 1.25 lakh agitators had assembled at the Richardson Crudas point, but the numbers went down as the morcha reached the rally venue,” said a senior police official, on condition of anonymity. Extreme heat forced many to leave the rally when they arrived near CSMT.

Despite the morcha taking place on his daughter’s wedding, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar led from the front and remained on the ground till the morcha got over. The end point of the morcha and rally was right next to the CSMT railway station. The crowd dispersed after the speeches.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jj flyover mumbai police shiv sena nationalist congress party congress mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK