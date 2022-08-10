Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Nalasopara woman rescued 7 hrs after falling into a creek

Mumbai: Nalasopara woman rescued 7 hrs after falling into a creek

Updated on: 10 August,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The woman was identified as Ranjana Vishwakarma, a teacher who lives in Nalasopara

Mumbai: Nalasopara woman rescued 7 hrs after falling into a creek

Representative Image


A 30-year-old woman who fell into Bhayandar creek on Monday at 7 pm was found alive in Uttan creek around 2.30 am by fishermen. The police said it is unbelievable that after floating into the creek 3-4 kilometres away, the woman survived.

The woman was identified as Ranjana Vishwakarma, a teacher who lives in Nalasopara. Police said Vishwakarma fell off the railway foot over bridge of Bhayandar above Bhayandar creek.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday at 7 pm when Vishwakarma reached the railway foot over bridge to check where her relative had committed suicide the previous week. She was standing with the umbrella and due to heavy wind her umbrella flew into the creek and when she tried to catch it, she fell in.


Senior Inspector Milind Desai of Navghar police station said, “Vishwakarma’s friends lodged a missing complaint. Senior Inspector Prashant Langi of Uttan Sagri police station said, “At around 2.30 am we got a call from a fisherman that a woman was found in the creek.

bhayander mumbai police nalasopara mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK