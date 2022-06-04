Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Nature lovers are on a green mission with seed bombs on World Environment Day

Mumbai: Nature lovers are on a green mission with seed bombs on World Environment Day

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

Seed bombs also known as seed balls contain a variety of seeds rolled in a mixture of mud and compost. They are sowed in a deforested place rather than dispersing seeds to grow trees

Mumbai: Nature lovers are on a green mission with seed bombs on World Environment Day

Representational image. Pic/iStock


A group of nature lovers in Mumbai has started an initiative to make seed bombs that can be sown in the deforested areas in and around Mumbai. A citizens’ group has collected seeds from people to make seed bombs instead of planting saplings.

Seed bombs also known as seed balls contain a variety of seeds rolled in a mixture of mud and compost. They are sowed in a deforested place rather than dispersing seeds to grow trees.




A group of 10 members collected seeds in the summer season and will make seed bombs on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, with the help of local residents.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news world environment day environment aarey colony

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK