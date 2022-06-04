Mumbai: Nature lovers are on a green mission with seed bombs on World Environment Day

Seed bombs also known as seed balls contain a variety of seeds rolled in a mixture of mud and compost. They are sowed in a deforested place rather than dispersing seeds to grow trees

A group of nature lovers in Mumbai has started an initiative to make seed bombs that can be sown in the deforested areas in and around Mumbai. A citizens’ group has collected seeds from people to make seed bombs instead of planting saplings.

Seed bombs also known as seed balls contain a variety of seeds rolled in a mixture of mud and compost. They are sowed in a deforested place rather than dispersing seeds to grow trees.

A group of 10 members collected seeds in the summer season and will make seed bombs on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, with the help of local residents.

