Mumbai: Nature lovers are on a green mission with seed bombs on World Environment Day

A group of nature lovers in Mumbai has started an initiative to make seed bombs that can be sown in the deforested areas in and around Mumbai. A citizens’ group has collected seeds from people to make seed bombs instead of planting saplings.
Seed bombs also known as seed balls contain a variety of seeds rolled in a mixture of mud and compost. They are sowed in a deforested place rather than dispersing seeds to grow trees.
A group of 10 members collected seeds in the summer season and will make seed bombs on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, with the help of local residents.
Niranjan Aher, President of Alert Citizen Forum, who started this initiative a few years ago, says, “This is the sixth year of our initiative which aims at connecting people with nature. In the month of May, we asked people to contribute the seeds of fruits they consumed rather than throwing away the seeds. The seed bombs are made up of any fruit or vegetable seed, cow dung and mud. An outer cover of mud and cow dung helps the seeds not to be eaten by any insects after they are thrown or sown in the forest. After getting water from the rain, the seed bombs slowly start growing into a plant. Dispersing a seed to grow trees has less percentage of success because the seed is taken away by the ants and other insects. The seed bomb is a good method to increase the success percentage of seed germination."
The seed balls technique is mainly used in Japan. The group prefers this method of sowing seeds rather than simply throwing the seeds in open spaces.
Aher adds, "We have received over 1,000 seeds of native fruits such as mango, jackfruit, chikoo, to name a few. Citizens not only from Mumbai but also from across the state have contributed. After making seed bombs, soon we will be visiting areas such as Aarey Colony, and tribal areas in Palghar and sowing these seed bombs. We will also distribute the seed bombs to our trekking friends so that they can sow them.”