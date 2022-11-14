×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Navy jawans body found on deck of INS Chennai

Mumbai: Navy jawan’s body found on deck of INS Chennai

Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

He was shot in chest, cops to determine if it was an accident or suicide

Mumbai: Navy jawan’s body found on deck of INS Chennai

Representational images


The Colaba police registered an accidental death report on Saturday after a 25-year-old navy jawan’s body was found on the deck of the INS Chennai. Officials said the jawan, Happy Singh Tomar, is suspected to have shot himself in the chest and the bullet exited from his back.


The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the ship was anchored at the Lion Gate near Kala Ghoda. “We are verifying if he shot himself or if it was accidental fire from his service revolver,” an officer said. 



After the incident, Tomar was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. His body has been sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The Colaba police have recorded the statements of navy officers who were present on the ship. 


Also read: Navy staffer goes missing from Uran in Maharashtra

According to sources, prima facie, the police suspect that it is a case of suicide, but they are investigating thoroughly. 

The police have also spoken to Tomar’s wife and other family members to ascertain if he had discussed anything before his death.

Tomar had been with the Indian Navy for the past nine years and got married two years ago.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
colaba suicide mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK