Mumbai: Navy jawan’s body found on deck of INS Chennai

The Colaba police registered an accidental death report on Saturday after a 25-year-old navy jawan’s body was found on the deck of the INS Chennai. Officials said the jawan, Happy Singh Tomar, is suspected to have shot himself in the chest and the bullet exited from his back.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the ship was anchored at the Lion Gate near Kala Ghoda. “We are verifying if he shot himself or if it was accidental fire from his service revolver,” an officer said.

After the incident, Tomar was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. His body has been sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The Colaba police have recorded the statements of navy officers who were present on the ship.

According to sources, prima facie, the police suspect that it is a case of suicide, but they are investigating thoroughly.

The police have also spoken to Tomar’s wife and other family members to ascertain if he had discussed anything before his death.

Tomar had been with the Indian Navy for the past nine years and got married two years ago.

